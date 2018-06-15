NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 15 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 15

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WWBT) -

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:

How's the Weather?

  • It's going to be hot today, but at least the humidity is low. But it's about to get really HOT. Full forecast: 

What’s Going On?

A Thing to Know:

What Day is It?

Say What?

Wild Scores at the U.S. Open

Adoptable Animal(s)

Reginald is so cute ... and apparently likes to eat a lot!

Final Thought:

"Happy Friday! Here's to all of us who made it through another week of faking adulthood." - Nanea Hoffman.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly