NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 15

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:
Reginald is so cute ... and apparently likes to eat a lot!
"Happy Friday! Here's to all of us who made it through another week of faking adulthood." - Nanea Hoffman.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
This is prime season for yard and garage sales with families all over Central Virginia hoping to clean out the clutter and make money in the process.More >>
This is prime season for yard and garage sales with families all over Central Virginia hoping to clean out the clutter and make money in the process.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
A tractor-trailer crashed Friday morning in the woods on a northbound I-295 ramp near eastbound I-64 on Friday morning.More >>
A tractor-trailer crashed Friday morning in the woods on a northbound I-295 ramp near eastbound I-64 on Friday morning.More >>
Friday is National Flip Flop Day, which means one amazing thing at Tropical Smoothie Cafe - FREE SMOOTHIES!More >>
Friday is National Flip Flop Day, which means one amazing thing at Tropical Smoothie Cafe - FREE SMOOTHIES!More >>
More than 700 homes in Caroline County are without water on Friday morning after a private company struck a water line.More >>
More than 700 homes in Caroline County are without water on Friday morning after a private company struck a water line.More >>
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.More >>
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.More >>
The bullet that hit a 9-year-old Roscoe boy in an accidental shooting over the weekend punctured both of his lungs, according to a family member on a Facebook post. The social media post also says Keegan Covington was shot in the back with a 9mm and both of his lungs were hit.More >>
The bullet that hit a 9-year-old Roscoe boy in an accidental shooting over the weekend punctured both of his lungs, according to a family member on a Facebook post. The social media post also says Keegan Covington was shot in the back with a 9mm and both of his lungs were hit.More >>
A police officer's young son took what's likely his final ride home Thursday.More >>
A police officer's young son took what's likely his final ride home Thursday.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells us that 26-year-old Yoni Martinez Aguilar was arrested in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Mariah Feit LopezMore >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells us that 26-year-old Yoni Martinez Aguilar was arrested in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Mariah Feit LopezMore >>
Richmond Public Schools says a school graduation was evacuated Wednesday night due to a "safety concern."More >>
Richmond Public Schools says a school graduation was evacuated Wednesday night due to a "safety concern."More >>
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.More >>
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.More >>
The Michigan-based cereal producer announced Thursday that it's voluntarily recalling Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal as it may contain Salmonella.More >>
The Michigan-based cereal producer announced Thursday that it's voluntarily recalling Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal as it may contain Salmonella.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Petco is investigating why Chi Chi died while getting a rabies shot.More >>
Petco is investigating why Chi Chi died while getting a rabies shot.More >>
Friday is National Flip Flop Day, which means one amazing thing at Tropical Smoothie Cafe - FREE SMOOTHIES!More >>
Friday is National Flip Flop Day, which means one amazing thing at Tropical Smoothie Cafe - FREE SMOOTHIES!More >>