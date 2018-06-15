The Latest: China hits back against US after Trump's tariffs

President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...

(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...

Trump announces US tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

Trump announces US tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...

(AP Photo/Andy Wong). A Chinese national flag at Tiananmen Square flutters against the capital city tallest skyscraper China Zun Tower under construction at the Central Business District in Beijing Thursday, June 14, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump a...

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE- In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, a ship to shore crane loads two shipping containers together onto a vessel at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. China's government renewed its th...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods (all times local):

1 p.m.

It's a quick response from the Beijing government to President Donald Trump's tariff increase on Chinese goods.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry says it will immediately impose penalties of "equal strength" on U.S. products.

The ministry says it's also scrapping deals to buy more American farm goods and other exports - steps that were intended to help ease a dispute over China's trade surplus and China's technology policy.

A ministry statement isn't giving details, but a $50 billion list of possible targets announced in April included soybeans, light aircraft, orange juice, whiskey and beef.

Trump's tariffs are in response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

___

9:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is hailing his "very big tariffs" on China.

Trump is speaking Friday on the North Lawn of the White House, just as his administration just announced a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Trump says there is "great brain power" in this country. He adds: "'There is no trade war. They've taken so much."

Trump also defended his trade clash at a recent meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations. He again complained that he had been blindsided by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's criticism of his tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference.

___

8 a.m.

The Trump administration is announcing a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

President Donald Trump has vowed to clamp down on what he calls China's unfair trade practices. China has said that it will retaliate with $50 billion in tariffs in response, rattling financial markets.

It comes in the aftermath of Trump's nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) and his push for China to maintain economic pressure on the North.

Trump has already slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico, Europe and Japan, drawing a rebuke from U.S. allies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.