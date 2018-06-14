Fitbit employees charged with having stolen trade secrets - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fitbit employees charged with having stolen trade secrets

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - U.S. prosecutors have charged six current and former employees of San Francisco-based Fitbit, Inc. with possessing trade secrets stolen from rival company Jawbone.

An indictment filed Thursday in federal court in Northern California says the employees received the stolen trade secrets after leaving Jawbone and knew they were not supposed to have them.

Both companies made fitness tracking devices and tussled over patents in court. Jawbone's parent company, AliphCom, Inc., is no longer in business.

Fitbit did not immediately have comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Caesars workers in Las Vegas approve new contract deal

    Caesars workers in Las Vegas approve new contract deal

    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:18:11 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:18:46 GMT
    Unionized workers at the casino-resorts operated by Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas are deciding whether to approve their newly negotiated contract.More >>
    Unionized workers at the casino-resorts operated by Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas are deciding whether to approve their newly negotiated contract.More >>

  • Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

    Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-06-15 03:08:02 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:14:03 GMT
    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.More >>
    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.More >>

  • Jurassic World cast reacts to real-world volcanic disasters

    Jurassic World cast reacts to real-world volcanic disasters

    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-06-14 19:08:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:13:16 GMT
    (Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
    The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.More >>
    The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly