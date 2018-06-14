AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

WASHINGTON (AP) - AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger. Their lawyer says the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a postponement while it ponders an appeal of a judge's ruling.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled against the government's attempt to block the $85 billion deal on antitrust grounds. Now the companies could close their merger "as soon as possible," according to a Thursday letter from their lead attorney to Justice Department lawyers. The government is still considering whether to appeal Leon's ruling to a higher court.
The companies' attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, said he understood that the Justice Department "has no objection to closing this merger as soon as possible" and won't seek an injunction.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
