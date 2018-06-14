Virginia schools awarded more than $1 million to make them safer

Schools awarded more than $1 million to make them safer . (Source: RNN)

More than $1.2 million has been given to schools across Virginia state in an effort to make them safer.

The money will fund school resource officer and school security officer positions at elementary, middle and high schools. Priority was given to schools currently without officers.

Funds came through the School Resource Officer/School Security Officer Incentive Grant Program.

“These positions will help schools and law enforcement work together to provide every child with the safe and healthy learning environment they need to succeed,” Governor Ralph Northam said.

Officials said there was a 75 percent increase of schools submitting applications for officer positions from last year.

“It is clear that law enforcement agencies and school administrators want SROs in schools. The Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety will continue to support the SRO/SSO programs by providing trainings and resources like the Model SRO Memorandum of Understanding,” said Shannon Dion, Director of Criminal Justice Services said.

The Department of Criminal Justice Services received 63 applications from schools. A total of 40 grants were approved, which will fund 40 officer positions.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12