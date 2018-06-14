Rainbow flag on display during Putin's World Cup speech - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Rainbow flag on display during Putin's World Cup speech

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). Russian police detain Gay rights activist Peter Tatchell, center, as he holds a banner that read "Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people" near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018... (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). Russian police detain Gay rights activist Peter Tatchell, center, as he holds a banner that read "Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people" near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018...

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer

MOSCOW (AP) - The opening day of the World Cup showed different sides of Russia's approach to gay rights, with the rainbow flag displayed during President Vladimir Putin's speech at the first game and a British LGBT activist detained for holding a protest.

Alexander Agapov, the president of the Russian LGBT Sports Federation, held up the rainbow flag - a symbol of the gay rights movement - during Putin's speech at Luzhniki Stadium before Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday.

"I believe you should practice what you preach and, if I'm telling LGBT football fans to be visible, then I should do it myself," Agapov told The Associated Press. "Each time the Russian team scored a goal I was waving the rainbow flag ... I was showing my support."

Agapov said security staff had no problem with the flag but he did receive abuse from another spectator outside the stadium, who said "I don't want that kind of world."

Agapov's federation holds sports events for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender athletes but he said he can't advertise them without hiring security because of the risk of attacks.

Russian officials have said the rainbow flag would be allowed at World Cup venues, even though a 2013 law bans so-called "propaganda" of homosexuality to under-18s. In practice, it's been used to stifle debate or to prevent people from displaying symbols of gay identity in any public context where a child could conceivably see or hear.

British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell was detained near Red Square in Moscow on Thursday but later released from jail.

Tatchell stood outside the Kremlin, holding a banner critical of the Russian president, saying "Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people."

Several minutes later, Tatchell was approached by several policemen who told him his protest was not authorized. He was led away and taken to a police car.

About two hours later on Twitter, Tatchell said he'd been released and was to appear in court on June 26. The Interfax news agency said he was charged under a statute that carries a penalty of up to 20,000 rubles ($330).

Dozens of gay men have spoken about being tortured in secret prison facilities overseen by the allies of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Kadyrov denied the accusations and has claimed there are no gays in Chechnya.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Jose Feliciano donates guitar he performed US anthem 1968

    Jose Feliciano donates guitar he performed US anthem 1968

    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:58:27 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:48:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luis Alonso Lugo). Grammy Award-winning artist Jose Feliciano performs the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Smithsonian’ National Museum of American History in Washington, Thursday June 14, 2018. Feliciano also donated objects reflecting his int...(AP Photo/Luis Alonso Lugo). Grammy Award-winning artist Jose Feliciano performs the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Smithsonian’ National Museum of American History in Washington, Thursday June 14, 2018. Feliciano also donated objects reflecting his int...
    Jose Feliciano donates to the National Museum of American History the guitar on which he famously performed the national anthem in 1968.More >>
    Jose Feliciano donates to the National Museum of American History the guitar on which he famously performed the national anthem in 1968.More >>

  • Longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana has died

    Longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana has died

    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-06-14 13:38:10 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:48:41 GMT
    (Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...(Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...
    D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87.More >>
    D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87.More >>

  • Jermaine Dupri looks back at legacy on eve of latest honor

    Jermaine Dupri looks back at legacy on eve of latest honor

    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-06-14 16:59:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:48:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Carucci). This May 24, 2018 photo shows music maker Jermaine Dupri during an interview in New York. Dupri will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 14.(AP Photo/John Carucci). This May 24, 2018 photo shows music maker Jermaine Dupri during an interview in New York. Dupri will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 14.
    On eve of being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Jermaine Dupri talks about his methods, his legacy and R. Kelly.More >>
    On eve of being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Jermaine Dupri talks about his methods, his legacy and R. Kelly.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly