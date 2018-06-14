Griezmann says he is staying at Atletico Madrid - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Griezmann says he is staying at Atletico Madrid

(AP Photo/David Vincent). France's Antoine Griezmann smiles as he answers to journalists during a press conference at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Istra, Russia, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/David Vincent). France's Antoine Griezmann smiles as he answers to journalists during a press conference at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Istra, Russia, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
(AP Photo/David Vincent). France's Antoine Griezmann dribbles the ball during a training session at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Glebovets, Russia, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/David Vincent). France's Antoine Griezmann dribbles the ball during a training session at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Glebovets, Russia, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
(AP Photo/David Vincent). France's Antoine Griezmann controls the ball ahead Benjamin Pavard during a training session at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Glebovets, Russia, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/David Vincent). France's Antoine Griezmann controls the ball ahead Benjamin Pavard during a training session at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Glebovets, Russia, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

MADRID (AP) - Antoine Griezmann says he is staying at Atletico Madrid, putting an end to widespread speculation that the France forward would leave to join Spanish rival Barcelona.

Griezmann says Thursday that "I have decided to stay" at the end of a 45-minute television special called "The Decision," broadcast on Spanish TV station Movistar Plus.

The 27-year-old attacking player has scored at least 25 goals a season in the four campaigns he has played for Atletico, including two goals to lead Atletico's 3-0 victory over Marseille in the Europa League final last month.

Griezmann revealed his decision while preparing for the World Cup in Russia. France plays its first match against Australia on Saturday.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu said last month that he had met with Griezmann's agent in October.

Griezmann confirmed there was an offer from Barcelona during Thursday's televised announcement he would remain at Atletico.

Griezmann is under contract with Atletico until 2022, but Barcelona has reportedly been prepared to pay his buyout clause of 100 million euros.

