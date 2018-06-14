Trucks collision in Arkansas causes fire and spills Fireball - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trucks collision in Arkansas causes fire and spills Fireball

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Add Fireball to the menu served up by Arkansas roads.

Two tractor-trailers collided Thursday on Interstate 40 in central Arkansas, causing one to spill hundreds of mini-bottles of the cinnamon-flavored whiskey on the highway.

Over the past year, Arkansas drivers have endured a veritable feast spilled on their roadways. Trucks carrying bourbon, frozen pizzas, pasta sauce and gin have all dumped their wares on the asphalt.

State Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle says investigators are still looking into the cause of Thursday's wreck, which caused major delays in both directions for a few hours.

He says one truck's cab caught fire and at least one person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

