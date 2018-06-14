Local comedian reunites with daughter after connecting through social media

A local comedian has reunited with his 17-year-old daughter after connecting with her on Instagram. (Source: NBC12)

They say any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.

A local comedian has reunited with his 17-year-old daughter after connecting with her on Instagram.

Micah "Bam-Bamm" White has rarely seen his daughter, Nya, over the years - perhaps only five times since she was 4 years old.

Fatherhood has been an unexpected struggle, but not without lack of trying. White has been pushing to see her for years, but things have gotten in the way.

“I have vague memories of certain moments,” Nya said.

Those visits were never for more than a moment. White said that's going to change after Nya found him on Instagram.

“For me, (it) was a cry for ‘Dad, what's up?’ I immediately dropped my fork and knife and started talking to her,” Micah said.

Nya has grown up to be a performer, just like her father. Over the years, Micah has watched her grow online - hoping for the day he could see her in person.

“Everywhere I've ever lived, I've always had an extra home - which is her room. Even when I lived in LA, I had a home for Nya,” Micah explained.

This week marks a new beginning in their relationship. White flew Nya to Richmond and broke down in tears the first night she stayed in that “extra room.”

While Nya admits things can be awkward, both of them are committed to making it work.

“Developing a relationship isn't something somebody can write a handbook on,” Nya said. “It's something that takes time.”

The two believe their story is one of hope for other dads out there.

“For those fathers who may be in my situation where every day you may want your kid in your life, and feel like there's no hope,” Micah said, “Plan for them to come back.”

Nya said knows no matter where she goes, her dad is part of her life - forever. Not just as a biological father, but as a hands-on, loving dad.



Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12