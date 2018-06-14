Highland Springs gets added to state, national historic registries

A section of Highland Springs has been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places. (Source: Virginia Department of Historic Resources)

A section of Highland Springs has been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places.

Henrico County sought approval for the approximately 60-block area to become a historic district due to the community’s significance as a streetcar suburb and extensive architecture from 1890-1969.

“Highland Springs is truly a one-of-kind place in eastern Henrico, with a wide variety of historic homes, small-town charm and ample opportunities for growth and reinvestment,” said Varina District Supervisor Tyrone E. Nelson.

There are more than 1,000 historic homes and commercial buildings in the district.

“A historic designation does not affect or limit a property’s zoning or the ability of the property owner to make changes to the appearance of the structures on the property,” said S. Mark Strickler, director of the Henrico Department of Community Revitalization. “Property owners wishing to take advantage of the historic tax credits will need to meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.”

The Highland Spring Historic District is the second historic district in Henrico.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12