Person fighting for life after being struck by vehicle

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Henrico County. 

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Brook Road and Lakeside Avenue just after 1 p.m.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

Henrico police are investigating. 

No additional details were immediately available. 

