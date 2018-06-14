Person fighting for life after being struck by vehicle

One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle. (Source: Garat Shick)

One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Henrico County.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Brook Road and Lakeside Avenue just after 1 p.m.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Henrico police are investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12