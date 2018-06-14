CVS expands drug disposal program to Virginia

Virginia residents are now able to dispose of their unused medications at certain CVS Pharmacies around the state. (Source: NBC12)

Virginia residents are now able to dispose of their unused medications at certain CVS Pharmacies around the state.

Attorney General Mark Herring and CVS Health made the announcement Thursday.

Officials say proper disposal of unwanted medication is critical in addressing and preventing opioid abuse.

CVS Health and law enforcement have already collected more than 155 metric tons of unused medication.

Participating CVS Pharmacies in Richmond area:

Midlothian

13800 Hull Street Road

??Glen Allen

10901 West Broad Street

Mechanicsville

7048 Mechanicsville Turnpike

Powhatan

2105 Academy Road

Richmond

6400 Iron Bridge Road

Richmond

5100 S. Laburnum Avenue, Laburnam Square

Richmond

8121 Midlothian Turnpike

Amelia

16441 Court Street

Colonial Heights

100A Highland Avenue

Powhatan

3880 A Old Buckingham Road

Richmond

200 West Grace Street

Richmond

2219 Chamberlayne Avenue

Richmond

301 S. Meadow Street

Richmond

2501 Q Street

Richmond

Belt Blvd.

Richmond

31 UR Drive

Richmond

938 West Grace Street

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12