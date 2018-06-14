CVS expands drug disposal program to Virginia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

CVS expands drug disposal program to Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia residents are now able to dispose of their unused medications at certain CVS Pharmacies around the state.

Attorney General Mark Herring and CVS Health made the announcement Thursday.

Officials say proper disposal of unwanted medication is critical in addressing and preventing opioid abuse.

CVS Health and law enforcement have already collected more than 155 metric tons of unused medication.

Participating CVS Pharmacies in Richmond area:

Midlothian 
13800 Hull Street Road

??Glen Allen
10901 West Broad Street

Mechanicsville 
7048 Mechanicsville Turnpike

Powhatan
2105 Academy Road

Richmond
6400 Iron Bridge Road 

Richmond
5100 S. Laburnum Avenue, Laburnam Square

Richmond
8121 Midlothian Turnpike

Amelia 
16441 Court Street

Colonial Heights 
100A Highland Avenue

Powhatan 
3880 A Old Buckingham Road 

Richmond 
200 West Grace Street 

Richmond
2219 Chamberlayne Avenue

Richmond
301 S. Meadow Street

Richmond
2501 Q Street

Richmond 
Belt Blvd. 

Richmond 
31 UR Drive 

Richmond 
938 West Grace Street 

