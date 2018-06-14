Microsoft follows Amazon in pursuit of cashier-less stores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Microsoft follows Amazon in pursuit of cashier-less stores

By MATT O'BRIEN
AP Technology Writer

Microsoft is working on automated checkout technology that could help retailers compete with Amazon's new cashier-less stores.

One firm building automated checkout systems, Ava Retail, said Thursday it is working with Microsoft on the technology for physical stores. Both companies have headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Ava Retail CEO Atul Hirpara said Microsoft could become a leader in the field because it has a strong cloud computing platform. That technology would power the retail system by pulling in data from in-store cameras or sensors.

Microsoft declined comment Thursday.

Amazon opened its first cashier-less Amazon Go store in Seattle this year and plans more locations in Chicago and San Francisco. Overhead cameras and other technology help keep track of customers and what they're buying.

Microsoft's interest in working with retailers on similar technology was reported earlier by Reuters. It remains unclear how far along Microsoft is in the project. The report of its involvement didn't surprise others in the fast-growing automated checkout industry.

Michael Suswal, co-founder of San Francisco-based startup Standard Cognition, said Microsoft has the teams capable of developing the software and the infrastructure needed to deploy it broadly.

Suswal said his firm is also working with retailers - but not currently with Microsoft - on its own automated checkout system using overhead cameras.

"Within five years, everyone in the country will have visited an autonomous checkout store," Suswal said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana has died

    Longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana has died

    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-06-14 13:38:10 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:09:08 GMT
    (Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...(Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...
    D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87.More >>
    D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87.More >>

  • 'Fun, Fun, Fun:' Beach Boys team up with Royal Philharmonic

    'Fun, Fun, Fun:' Beach Boys team up with Royal Philharmonic

    Thursday, June 14 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-06-14 12:38:06 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:09:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, Beach Boys musicians Mike Love, left, and Bruce Johnston, right, during an interview with Associated Press at Spiritland in London. The Beach Boys have a new CD with the R...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, Beach Boys musicians Mike Love, left, and Bruce Johnston, right, during an interview with Associated Press at Spiritland in London. The Beach Boys have a new CD with the R...
    The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist.More >>
    The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist.More >>

  • Jermaine Dupri looks back at legacy on eve of latest honor

    Jermaine Dupri looks back at legacy on eve of latest honor

    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-06-14 16:59:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:09:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Carucci). This May 24, 2018 photo shows music maker Jermaine Dupri during an interview in New York. Dupri will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 14.(AP Photo/John Carucci). This May 24, 2018 photo shows music maker Jermaine Dupri during an interview in New York. Dupri will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 14.
    On eve of being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Jermaine Dupri talks about his methods, his legacy and R. Kelly.More >>
    On eve of being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Jermaine Dupri talks about his methods, his legacy and R. Kelly.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly