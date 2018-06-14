Uruguay forward Luis Suarez seeks redemption at World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez seeks redemption at World Cup

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Uruguay's Luis Suarez gestures during Uruguay's official training on the eve of the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 1... (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Uruguay's Luis Suarez gestures during Uruguay's official training on the eve of the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 1...

By PABLO ELIAS GIUSSANI
Associated Press

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) - Uruguay forward Luis Suarez is looking for redemption at the World Cup in Russia.

He was vilified in South Africa in 2010 for preventing a goal with his hands. Four years later, he was condemned for biting an opponent in Brazil.

Now, Suarez wants to finish a World Cup without controversy and to give people an opportunity to talk about his play and not his unsportsmanlike behavior.

The Barcelona player, who is one of the top strikers in the world, has made it clear that he wants to remove "the thorn on a personal level."

Suarez was given a nine-match ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in Brazil. That incident, along with the handball against Ghana in 2010, is among the most enduring memories of his career.

The incident against Ghana took place in the match's final minutes and the Africans surely would have won had the ball gone into the back of the net. Instead, Uruguay won and advanced to the semifinals.

Suarez bit Chiellini four years later, also toward the end of the match when the score was 0-0. The referee didn't see the incident and conceded a corner to Uruguay from which the South Americans scored and eliminated Italy from the tournament.

In both games, critics claimed that Uruguay only advanced because of Suarez's dirty plays, giving him a reputation as a cheater that he hasn't been able to shake off.

Suarez had previously bitten Otman Bakkal in 2010 when he played for Ajax, and Branislav Ivanovic in 2013 when he played for Liverpool.

Suarez has also admitted to diving, and in 2011 he was punished by the English Football Association for making racist comments against Patrice Evra. Suarez denied the accusations.

With his controversial background, Suarez's career seemed that it would most certainly fade following his suspension in 2014. However, Barcelona gave him a new opportunity and the Uruguayan took advantage of it.

He hasn't committed any serious offenses since, but doubts remain. He regularly antagonizes his opponents and the referees, and often questions the calls made against him.

So, the obvious question on the eve of Uruguay's match against Egypt on Friday in Group A is whether Suarez can control his impulses in Russia.

If anybody believes in him, it's Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez, who has known him since he was on the country's youth teams.

When asked Thursday if Suarez was more mature now, Tabarez said "without any doubt."

"Maturity comes in all areas of life - in football, in family life, in personal life," the coach said. "He has thought about it. He has prepared himself for the World Cup. I think that in addition to being a great player, Luis is very intelligent."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

    Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

    Friday, June 8 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:51:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:10:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Andy Kropa/Invision). This combination of 2004 and 2016 file photos shows fashion designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain in New York. A U.S. report released in June 2018 found an uptick in suicide rates in nearly every...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Andy Kropa/Invision). This combination of 2004 and 2016 file photos shows fashion designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain in New York. A U.S. report released in June 2018 found an uptick in suicide rates in nearly every...
    The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade highlight a troubling trend _ rising suicides among middle-aged Americans.More >>
    The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade highlight a troubling trend _ rising suicides among middle-aged Americans.More >>

  • Comcast-Disney fight highlights shifting media landscape

    Comcast-Disney fight highlights shifting media landscape

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:37:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:08:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ...(AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ...

    Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.

    More >>

    Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.

    More >>

  • How Fox's businesses would match up with Disney and Comcast

    How Fox's businesses would match up with Disney and Comcast

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:37:36 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:08:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the Twenty-First Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twen...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the Twenty-First Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twen...
    The battle over Fox's assets between Comcast and Disney is heating up as the media landscape changes and content distributors aim to be more involved in content creation.More >>
    The battle over Fox's assets between Comcast and Disney is heating up as the media landscape changes and content distributors aim to be more involved in content creation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly