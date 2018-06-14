Airplane-towed banner falls in NJ, smashes car window - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Airplane-towed banner falls in NJ, smashes car window

(AP Photo/Mike Catalini). People look over the area where a banner broke loose from the airplane towing it before falling to the ground, Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Trenton, N.J. The banner fell under clear skies as the plane flew over the state's cap... (AP Photo/Mike Catalini). People look over the area where a banner broke loose from the airplane towing it before falling to the ground, Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Trenton, N.J. The banner fell under clear skies as the plane flew over the state's cap...
(AP Photo/Mike Catalini). A banner floats down from the sky after breaking loose from the airplane towing it, Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Trenton, N.J. The banner fell under clear skies as the plane flew over the state's capital before hitting a black... (AP Photo/Mike Catalini). A banner floats down from the sky after breaking loose from the airplane towing it, Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Trenton, N.J. The banner fell under clear skies as the plane flew over the state's capital before hitting a black...

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - An airplane-towed banner broke loose and came down near New Jersey's statehouse, fluttering to the ground and shattering the rear windshield of a parked car.

The banner fell under clear skies Thursday as the plane flew over the state's capital before hitting a black Kia sedan. It carried an advertisement for expanding pre-kindergarten and said "50,000 NJ Kids Are Waiting."

Emblazoned on the banner was the name "Pre-K Our Way," a nonprofit that pushes for bringing pre-kindergarten to additional towns. The group said in a statement no one appeared injured and the plane company dispatched someone to the scene.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the banner to fall. No injuries were reported.

