Man charged after leaving deadly hit-and-run crash on foot

Police were called to a deadly two-vehicle crash in King George (Source: RNN)

A King George man faces a felony charge after leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

Police said Steven Williams, 41, of Alexandria, was driving a motorcycle along Route 3 when James Rouse, 48, was making a turn in front of Williams.

Williams crashed into Rouse’s vehicle, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Rouse left the crash on foot and was later arrested.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said other charges are pending.

