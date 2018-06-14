USA! USA! Wait, We Didn't Make The World Cup? - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

USA! USA! Wait, We Didn't Make The World Cup?

(AP Photo/Victor Caivano). Performers display the 2018 soccer World Cup logo and the colors of Russia and Saudi Arabia prior to their group A match which opens the tournament at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor Caivano). Performers display the 2018 soccer World Cup logo and the colors of Russia and Saudi Arabia prior to their group A match which opens the tournament at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) - U.S. Men's National Team great Landon Donovan tells "PodcastOne Sports Now" co-host Jim Litke as the tournament begins that without the U.S. team in the World Cup, he's rooting for Mexico and fellow CONCACAF members Costa Rica and Panama.

But the leading scorer and most-capped player ever to don a U.S. jersey also worries that the failure to qualify could mean a generation of American kids may decide not give soccer a second look.

Also on the show: co-host Tim Dahlberg joins Litke and Associated Press golf writer Doug Fergsuon to preview the U.S. Open golf tournament and tries to answer the question on everyone's mind - how will Tiger Woods fare? On the menu: scavenging the food stands at Heathrow airport.

