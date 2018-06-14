Height expansion approved for new Busch Gardens ride

The new ride will be near Griffon. (Source: Busch Gardens)

The James City County Board of Supervisors cleared a hurdle this week for a new ride at Busch Gardens' Ireland section.

The board approved a request to move Busch Gardens height limitation from 55 feet to 115 for the ride, which will be near the Griffon ride, according to WVEC.

"Staff does not anticipate that the attraction will be visible from surrounding developments or roadways," a statement in the Busch Gardens proposal said.

WVEC says permits for the construction of foundations and/or footings for the attraction need to be obtained within the next three years months, or the Height Limitation Wavier will be voided.

