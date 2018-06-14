UK lifts immigration cap for medical workers amid shortages - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UK lifts immigration cap for medical workers amid shortages

(AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, file). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on during a news conference with her Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, not pictured, following their meeting at the government... (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, file). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on during a news conference with her Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, not pictured, following their meeting at the government...

LONDON (AP) - Britain said Thursday it will lift a cap on the number of visas granted to foreign doctors and nurses to help ease staffing shortfalls in the country's National Health Service.

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said the government would remove non-European Union doctors and nurses from a cap on the number of skilled-worker visas that can be issued each year.

The cap currently restricts Tier Two visas for non-EU workers to 20,700 people per year.

The move is expected to be formally announced by the Home Office on Friday.

The Royal College of General Practitioners said it would be a "much-needed victory for common sense and patient care."

It's the first easing of immigration rules by a Conservative government with a longstanding - and unmet - goal of cutting net immigration to below 100,000. It's currently more than double that.

Critics say the target is arbitrary, unrealistic and economically harmful.

People from all 28 EU countries can currently live in Britain under the bloc's free-movement rules. They will lose that automatic right when the U.K. leaves the EU next March.

Britain's 2016 vote to leave the bloc was followed by an increase in the number of EU medical staff leaving Britain, adding to pressures on the country's overstretched state-funded health care service.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • GOP brass shuns Nevada brothel owner who won primary

    GOP brass shuns Nevada brothel owner who won primary

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:57 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:57:51 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-06-14 13:19:19 GMT
    (David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...(David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...
    Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.More >>
    Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.More >>

  • 'Fun, Fun, Fun:' Beach Boys team up with Royal Philharmonic

    'Fun, Fun, Fun:' Beach Boys team up with Royal Philharmonic

    Thursday, June 14 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-06-14 12:38:06 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-06-14 13:18:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, Beach Boys musicians Mike Love, left, and Bruce Johnston, right, during an interview with Associated Press at Spiritland in London. The Beach Boys have a new CD with the R...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, Beach Boys musicians Mike Love, left, and Bruce Johnston, right, during an interview with Associated Press at Spiritland in London. The Beach Boys have a new CD with the R...
    The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist.More >>
    The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist.More >>

  • Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

    Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

    Friday, June 8 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:51:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-06-14 13:09:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Andy Kropa/Invision). This combination of 2004 and 2016 file photos shows fashion designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain in New York. A U.S. report released in June 2018 found an uptick in suicide rates in nearly every...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Andy Kropa/Invision). This combination of 2004 and 2016 file photos shows fashion designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain in New York. A U.S. report released in June 2018 found an uptick in suicide rates in nearly every...
    The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade highlight a troubling trend _ rising suicides among middle-aged Americans.More >>
    The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade highlight a troubling trend _ rising suicides among middle-aged Americans.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly