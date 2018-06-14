FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Big heat coming Monday and Tuesday

Get ready for summer's first batch of REALLY hot weather: Next Monday and Tuesday, June 18 and 19th, the heat will soar.

Here's the European computer model for 2pm on MONDAY: Richmond's forecast is 96° but we expect it to go a little higher.

And here's TUESDAY'S 2pm forecast: the European says 97° on Tuesday.

These days will be the hottest of the year so far. As of now, we hit 93° twice. First on May 12, then again on June 1. These expected HOT days will be the first real taste of Mid-summer heat and humidity. Not only will it be hot, but the humidity will be high. Heat index values will feel more like 100°-105° during the afternoons. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated!

We don't expect records to fall. Monday and Tuesday's records are 100° and 103° respectively.

And the cool days we saw Monday and Tuesday? Those might be gone until September.