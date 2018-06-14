US Open begins on old course with a new look - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US Open begins on old course with a new look

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Luis Gagne's caddie turns to catch a ball as he walks through the fescue during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Luis Gagne's caddie turns to catch a ball as he walks through the fescue during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - The U.S. Open has begun on a century-old golf course with a new look.

Harold Varner hit the opening tee shot on a gorgeous Thursday morning at Shinnecock Hills, using a fairway metal to hit a fairway that was some 60 yards wide in the landing zone. He still watched it anxiously, only because a marshal unaware the U.S. Open had started ambled across the fairway, and broke into a sprint when he heard the ball land near him.

Scott Piercy and Matthieu Pavon of France also found the short grass - Piercy in the first fairway, Pavon so far right that it cleared the knee-high fescue and landed on the ninth hole.

The fairways are 15 yards wider on average than the 2004 U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

