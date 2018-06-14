Eat a burrito to help save the Chesapeake Bay

Every Chipotle restaurant in Virginia is helping support the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on Thursday from open to close.
The restaurant will donate 50 percent of all sales to support that foundation that is dedicated to helping clean up and protect the Bay, which is home to more than 17 million people and 3,000 species of plants and animals.
When you visit, be sure to mention the fundraiser when paying.
