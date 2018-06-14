The Latest: Moscow workers set for World Cup day off - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Moscow workers set for World Cup day off

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). A worker cleans the area in front of Fisht Stadium ahead of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). A worker cleans the area in front of Fisht Stadium ahead of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) - Some workers in Moscow will mark the start of the World Cup with a day off in a push to ease the Russian capital's notorious traffic jams.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin appealed last week to companies to give their staff time off "so they don't end up in jams and there aren't transport problems." Those going to work are urged to use public transport.

While it's been far from universally accepted, some bosses have agreed to let their staff work from home or take the day off altogether.

Widespread road closures are expected ahead of the Russia-Saudi Arabia kickoff at 6 p.m., the height of what would normally be rush hour.

Russian authorities are reluctant to have the World Cup start against a backdrop of clogged roads, and they're also keen to clear the way for the various visiting dignitaries, mostly from ex-Soviet and Latin American countries.

___

Find all of AP's World Cup coverage at www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • 2018 FIFA World CupWorld Cup & soccer newsMore>>

  • Scalpers still operating at World Cup despite crackdown

    Scalpers still operating at World Cup despite crackdown

    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:07 AM EDT2018-06-14 10:07:40 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-06-14 11:09:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). Soccer fans from different countries gather at the main ticket office in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Scalpers are still very visible at the World Cup, despite FIFA and Russia's claims they've cracked do...(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). Soccer fans from different countries gather at the main ticket office in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Scalpers are still very visible at the World Cup, despite FIFA and Russia's claims they've cracked do...
    Scalpers are still operating at the World Cup despite claims of a crackdown by FIFA and Russia on illicit ticket sales.More >>
    Scalpers are still operating at the World Cup despite claims of a crackdown by FIFA and Russia on illicit ticket sales.More >>

  • The Latest: Moscow workers set for World Cup day off

    The Latest: Moscow workers set for World Cup day off

    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:08 AM EDT2018-06-14 10:08:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-06-14 10:11:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). A worker cleans the area in front of Fisht Stadium ahead of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday, June 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). A worker cleans the area in front of Fisht Stadium ahead of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday, June 14, 2018.
    Some workers in Moscow will mark the World Cup with a day off in a push to ease the Russian capital's notorious traffic jams.More >>
    Some workers in Moscow will mark the World Cup with a day off in a push to ease the Russian capital's notorious traffic jams.More >>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-06-14 10:11:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly