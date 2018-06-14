Driver crashes into new GRTC Pulse stop

A crash damaged one of the new GRTC Pulse bus stops late Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)

Just days ahead of the GRTC Pulse launch, a crashed happened at what will be one of the new stops on Broad Street.

The crashed around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday dented one of the railings at the stop, where passengers will be waiting for the bus when Pulse begins on June 24.

There's currently no information on what caused the crash, which was at the stop at the Science Museum of Virginia.

No injuries were reported, but the Richmond Police Department says the driver is facing charges.

