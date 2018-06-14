Geopolitical tensions lead to drop in company IPOs - study - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Geopolitical tensions lead to drop in company IPOs - study

(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama). People walk past an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Asian stock markets slumped on Thursday with South Koreans stocks plunging 1.6 percent on the first day of trading after an un... (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama). People walk past an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Asian stock markets slumped on Thursday with South Koreans stocks plunging 1.6 percent on the first day of trading after an un...

LONDON (AP) - A survey shows that companies' initial public offerings of shares fell by a fifth in the first half of 2018 due to geopolitical tensions like Brexit and the threat of trade wars.

In a report released Thursday, law firm Baker McKenzie cites the lack of progress in Britain's exit from the European Union and U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on several countries.

IPOs held in the countries where companies are based fell by 18 percent in volume from a year earlier. Cross-border IPOs held up better, increasing by 15 percent.

Despite concerns over protectionism, over half of Chinese issuers listing abroad in the first half of the year chose U.S. exchanges over Hong Kong.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • How Fox's businesses would match up with Disney and Comcast

    How Fox's businesses would match up with Disney and Comcast

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:37:36 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-06-14 09:48:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the Twenty-First Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twen...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the Twenty-First Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twen...
    The battle over Fox's assets between Comcast and Disney is heating up as the media landscape changes and content distributors aim to be more involved in content creation.More >>
    The battle over Fox's assets between Comcast and Disney is heating up as the media landscape changes and content distributors aim to be more involved in content creation.More >>

  • Comcast-Disney fight highlights shifting media landscape

    Comcast-Disney fight highlights shifting media landscape

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:37:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 5:47 AM EDT2018-06-14 09:47:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ...(AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ...

    Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.

    More >>

    Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.

    More >>

  • GOP brass shuns Nevada brothel owner who won primary

    GOP brass shuns Nevada brothel owner who won primary

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:57 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:57:51 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-06-14 09:41:29 GMT
    (David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...(David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...
    Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.More >>
    Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly