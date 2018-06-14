Govt: Some Chinese exporters speed shipments amid tensions - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Govt: Some Chinese exporters speed shipments amid tensions

BEIJING (AP) - China's government says some Chinese exporters are rushing to fill orders due to concern about possible changes in trade risks.

The White House is preparing a list of Chinese goods targeted for a tariff hike, but the Commerce Ministry spokesman who made the comment Thursday didn't mention Washington and said those exporters are "not the mainstream."

The threatened U.S. tariff hikes are in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular briefing, "a few companies have increased the number of 'short orders' to avoid risks. However, this is not the mainstream."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • GOP brass shuns Nevada brothel owner who won primary

    GOP brass shuns Nevada brothel owner who won primary

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:57 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:57:51 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-06-14 08:00:30 GMT
    (David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...(David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...
    Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.More >>
    Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.More >>

  • How Fox's businesses would match up with Disney and Comcast

    How Fox's businesses would match up with Disney and Comcast

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:37:36 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:59:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the Twenty-First Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twen...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the Twenty-First Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twen...
    The battle over Fox's assets between Comcast and Disney is heating up as the media landscape changes and content distributors aim to be more involved in content creation.More >>
    The battle over Fox's assets between Comcast and Disney is heating up as the media landscape changes and content distributors aim to be more involved in content creation.More >>

  • Comcast-Disney fight highlights shifting media landscape

    Comcast-Disney fight highlights shifting media landscape

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:37:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:47 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:47:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ...(AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ...
    Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.More >>
    Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly