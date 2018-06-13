Mystics blow 30-point lead, then rally past Sun, 95-91

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Elena Delle Donne scored 36 points, Kristi Toliver added 25 and the Washington Mystics blew a 30-point lead before rallying past the Connecticut Sun, 95-91 on Wednesday night.
Washington led 31-15 at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 57-27 late in the second on Toliver's 3-pointer.
Connecticut rallied in the second half, and Courtney Williams gave the Sun their first lead of the game at 77-76 with 6:58 remaining. But Delle Donne scored Washington's next 10 points for an 86-83 lead.
Chiney Ogwumike's steal and fast-break layup gave Connecticut an 87-86 lead, but Toliver answered at the other end with a long 3-pointer for her first points of the second half.
Jasmine Thomas sank a baseline jumper to pull Connecticut to 93-91 with 12 seconds left. Toliver sealed it with two free throws to snap a three-game losing streak for Washington (6-4).
Delle Donne had 22 points and Toliver scored 20 in the first half as the Mystics led 65-37.
Williams scored a career-high 34 points for Connecticut (7-2).
It was the largest halftime deficit overcome in league history, topping 22 points by Washington on July 17, 2011.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
