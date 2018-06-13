U.S. Marshals: Convicted heroin dealer hiding in Chesterfield

Richmond Public Schools says a school graduation was evacuated Wednesday night due to a "safety concern."More >>
Richmond Public Schools says a school graduation was evacuated Wednesday night due to a "safety concern."More >>
U.S. Marshals say Allen Eugene Stewart is dealing heroin and hiding in Chesterfield.More >>
U.S. Marshals say Allen Eugene Stewart is dealing heroin and hiding in Chesterfield.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Subway presented Coach Kevin Lovern with the "2018 Standout Coach" award at Sports Reality on Wednesday.More >>
Subway presented Coach Kevin Lovern with the "2018 Standout Coach" award at Sports Reality on Wednesday.More >>
The fire impacted multiple units and displaced six adults and five children.More >>
The fire impacted multiple units and displaced six adults and five children.More >>
Sanders was at her daughter's school event when the CBS report came out. She responded afterward, expressing her love for working for President Trump.More >>
Sanders was at her daughter's school event when the CBS report came out. She responded afterward, expressing her love for working for President Trump.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
At 30 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, you’ll have plenty of room for your immediate and extended family.More >>
At 30 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, you’ll have plenty of room for your immediate and extended family.More >>
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.More >>
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.More >>
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.More >>
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.More >>
Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.More >>
Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.More >>
There are an average of seven cases reported in the U.S. every year, mostly in western states.More >>
There are an average of seven cases reported in the U.S. every year, mostly in western states.More >>
Anne Donovan, the Basketball Hall of Famer who won a national championship at Old Dominion, two Olympic gold medals in the 1980s and coached the U.S. to gold in 2008, has died of heart failure.More >>
Anne Donovan, the Basketball Hall of Famer who won a national championship at Old Dominion, two Olympic gold medals in the 1980s and coached the U.S. to gold in 2008, has died of heart failure.More >>
The boy and the Andean bear spent 10 minutes jumping together.More >>
The boy and the Andean bear spent 10 minutes jumping together.More >>
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.More >>
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.More >>