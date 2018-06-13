U.S. Marshals: Convicted heroin dealer hiding in Chesterfield

U.S. Marshals say Allen Eugene Stewart is dealing heroin and hiding in Chesterfield. (Source: U.S. Marshals)

U.S. Marshals are looking for a convicted heroin dealer they say is back to dealing drugs, and he is likely hiding in Chesterfield County.

Authorities say Allen Eugene Stewart is dangerous, and they hope someone will recognize him and turn him in.

You'd think serving 15 years in federal prison would teach someone a lesson. Not so for this convicted heroin dealer.

"When he got out, he did pretty good on probation. Then he started slipping and using drugs and eventually started dealing drugs again, and that's how he got hemmed up in Chesterfield County," said Brian Stalnaker with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Stewart made it to his first court appearance in Chesterfield and was granted bond. He never returned for his next court date. Now he's wanted in Chesterfield for distributing drugs and by the U.S. Marshals for violating his probation.

"Well, the judge doesn't look too fond upon it. He will definitely, probably get more jail time in prison this time," said Stalnaker.

Stewart knows it. He has a lengthy rap sheet full of drug and firearms convictions. U.S. Marshals believe he's with family or friends.

His family is from Quinton, and he may have ties to a home on Oakington Drive off Darbytown Road.

His tattoos also stand out:

"'RIP Brian' is on his right forearm, and a dragon and the word 'Prince' are on the upper right arm. 'Nashante' is on the left forearm, with 'Shardae' above it. His left calf shows a murdered clown, and his face and hairline sport various smaller tattoos," said Stalnaker.

Authorities want Stewart off the street to help them curb the heroin problem in Central Virginia.

"That's a dangerous drug, one we don't need on the streets. It's poisoning our communities, and we need to bring it to a stop."

Stewart is NBC12's Most Wanted Wednesday fugitive. He's five-feet-eleven-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has local and federal warrants out for his arrest.

Anyone with any information that can help authorities find Stewart should call the 24-hour tip line at 1-877-WANTED-2 or 1-877-926-8332. You don't have to give your name.

