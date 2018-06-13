Threat prompts evacuation at Richmond school graduation

The graduation at the Altria Theater was evacuated Wednesday night. (Source: Facebook - Ricardo Gonzalez)

Richmond Public Schools says a school graduation was evacuated Wednesday night due to a "safety concern."

It was supposed to be a joyful moment for parents, teachers and students. Instead, the graduation for Thomas Jefferson High School was evacuated, leaving many confused and panicked.

Students had just given their speeches and were about to walk across the stage when police stopped the graduation. The entire building was evacuated - except for the students, who were told to stay in place for more than an hour until the scene was clear.

Several parents say there was a "credible threat" that led to the evacuation. One person said she saw a social media post from someone saying they would start shooting just as soon as the graduates exited the building.

Richmond Police got involved around 8:30 p.m. to evacuate the building.

A school spokesperson says the graduation will be rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater.

"Student safety is always a top priority and RPS looks forward to celebrating the graduates of Thomas Jefferson High School," RPS released in a statement.

Another concerned family member said, "I wont be back. Too much drama. Just give my nephew his diploma."

