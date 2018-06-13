Richmond school graduation evacuated due to 'safety concern'

Richmond Public Schools says a school graduation was evacuated Wednesday night due to a "safety concern."
It was supposed to be a joyful moment for parents, teachers and students. Instead, the graduation for Thomas Jefferson High School was evacuated, leaving many confused and panicked.
Several parents say there was a "credible threat" that led to the evacuation.
Police confirm a call came in around 8:30 p.m., threatening the students. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
A school spokesperson says the graduation will be rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater.
"Student safety is always a top priority and RPS looks forward to celebrating the graduates of Thomas Jefferson High School," RPS released in a statement.
