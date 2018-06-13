Cain, Chacin pace Brewers past Cubs 1-0

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Chicago Cubs' Brian Duensing, right, exchanges gloves with Will Venable after being called in from playing the left field position to pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June...

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Chicago Cubs' Mike Montgomery pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Milwaukee.

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Milwaukee Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Milwaukee.

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Milwaukee Brewers' Corey Knebel (46) is congratulated by Erik Kratz after recording a save after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 1-0.

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Milwaukee Brewers, from left, Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich celebrate after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 1-0.

By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Lorenzo Cain homered and Jhoulys Chacin combined with three relievers on a six-hitter to give the Milwaukee Brewers their second straight shutout of the Chicago Cubs, 1-0 on Wednesday.

Chacin (6-1) allowed four hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking four to win his sixth consecutive decision. Jeremy Jeffress pitched the seventh, Josh Hader struck out the side in the eighth and Cory Knebel finished with a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Mike Montgomery (2-2) allowed only two hits in six innings, both by Cain. He struck out four and walked one in his fourth start since replacing injured Yu Darvish in the rotation.

Cain drove a 3-1 pitch over the wall in left with one out in the third for his eighth homer. He also opened the first inning with a single.

The Brewers improved to 3-8 this season against the Cubs and moved 1 ½ games ahead of second-place Chicago in the N.L. Central.

The Cubs won Monday's series opener 7-2 with five runs in the 11th, but managed just two hits in Tuesday's 4-0 loss.

The Brewers stranded runners at third in each of the first two innings. In the second, rightfielder Jason Heyward prevented a run, charging in for a sensational sliding grab on Erik Kratz's one-out sinking liner and then recovering quickly to hold Hernan Perez at third.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish, on the 10-day DL (right triceps tendinitis) and RHP Carl Edwards, also on the DL (right shoulder inflammation), each came through Tuesday's bullpen session well, manager Joe Maddon said.

Brewers: RHP Matt Albers, on the 10-day DL (right shoulder discomfort), will continue treatment throughout the weekend, and then be reassessed. . RHP Zach Davies, on the 10-day DL retroactive to May 30 (right rotator cuff inflammation), threw a bullpen session Wednesday, but is at least three weeks away and will need two or three rehab outings, manager Craig Counsell said.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Chicago is off Thursday, then heads to St. Louis for a three-game series against the Cardinals. Left-hander Jon Lester (7-2, 2.22) starts for the Cubs, opposed by Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.47). Lester has won his last three starts, and is 6-2 with a 1.72 ERA in his last 10.

Brewers: After a day off, Milwaukee opens a three-game home series against the Phillies on Friday. Brent Suter (6-4, 4.61) starts the opener. The left-hander has yet to record a quality start in 12 tries, with his longest outing 5 2/3 innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.