Redskins LT Williams expects to be back for training camp

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams says he expects to be back for training camp after having surgery on his right knee.
Williams wore a bandage on his knee as he spoke to reporters Wednesday after the Redskins worked out in their practice bubble during their mandatory minicamp.
The Pro Bowler missed six of 16 games last season.
Williams said he had his tibia bone readjusted so his "kneecap isn't out of place" and also had a "slight microfracture on top of that."
Williams says he's been in a "cave" the last five months, "trying to get as close to normal as possible. He says it's the first time he's ever had to rehab from surgery and he took it seriously. Being Back with the team, he says, has been "definitely uplifting."
The Redskins open training camp July 26 in Richmond.
