Redskins say there's no longer a waiting list for season tickets

The Washington Redskins say they no longer have a waiting list for fans wanting to buy season tickets. The team's new chief operation officer, Brian Lafemina, says Wednesday that the Skins are "taking a fresh look at every area of the business."More >>
The Washington Redskins say they no longer have a waiting list for fans wanting to buy season tickets. The team's new chief operation officer, Brian Lafemina, says Wednesday that the Skins are "taking a fresh look at every area of the business."More >>
The Washington Redskins say they no longer have a waiting list for fans wanting to buy season tickets.More >>
The Washington Redskins say they no longer have a waiting list for fans wanting to buy season tickets.More >>
Tens of thousands of fans packed Constitution Avenue and the National Mall to cheer on the Capitals, who are celebrating their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.More >>
Tens of thousands of fans packed Constitution Avenue and the National Mall to cheer on the Capitals, who are celebrating their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.More >>
The ad came out on the same day the Caps had their victory parade on the streets of Washington, DC.More >>
The ad came out on the same day the Caps had their victory parade on the streets of Washington, DC.More >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history.More >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history.More >>