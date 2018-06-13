The Latest: Comcast $65B bid for Fox exceeds predictions - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Comcast $65B bid for Fox exceeds predictions

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Ce... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Ce...
(AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ... (AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ...
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney into motion befor... (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney into motion befor...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Comcast's challenge to Disney for Fox (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Comcast's $65 billion cash offer for Fox's entertainment businesses is higher than the $60 billion that pundits had been predicting. Experts are expecting Disney to make a counter offer.

GBH Insights analyst Dan Ives says Comcast's higher-than-expected bid "speaks to Comcast really wanting these key assets." 

Content is becoming more important as ways to deliver content proliferate. If Comcast prevails, Fox channels such as FX and National Geographic would join Comcast's CNBC, Bravo and SyFy.

Comcast says a federal judge's ruling Tuesday allowing AT&T's attempt to buy Time Warner to proceed, without selling off any major assets, paved the way for Comcast to go forward with its bid.

Disney's stock offer was for $52.5 billion when it was made in December, though the final value will depend on the stock price at the closing.

___

4:10 p.m.

Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.

The bid comes just a day after a federal judge cleared AT&T's takeover of Time Warner and rejected the government's argument that it would hurt competition in cable and satellite TV and jack up costs to consumers for streaming TV and movies. The ruling signaled that Comcast could win regulatory approval, too; its bid for Fox shares many similarities with the AT&T-Time Warner deal.

Comcast says its offer is 19 percent higher than Disney's all-stock deal.

The battle for Twenty-First Century Fox comes as traditional entertainment companies try to amass more properties to compete better with technology companies such as Netflix for viewers' attention - and dollars.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Panel: Sports bets on phones have huge growth promise

    Panel: Sports bets on phones have huge growth promise

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-13 04:17:04 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:47:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...
    A day before New Jersey's governor makes his state's first legal wager on a sporting event, sports betting will be the main topic at a major gambling industry conference in Atlantic City.More >>
    A day before New Jersey's governor makes his state's first legal wager on a sporting event, sports betting will be the main topic at a major gambling industry conference in Atlantic City.More >>

  • Exhaust-ing ordeal: Woman gets head stuck in tailpipe

    Exhaust-ing ordeal: Woman gets head stuck in tailpipe

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-13 17:48:23 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:41:15 GMT
    A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.More >>
    A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.More >>

  • Trump tags US media as nation's 'biggest enemy' after summit

    Trump tags US media as nation's 'biggest enemy' after summit

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:08:01 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:40:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump yells to reporters after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Me.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump yells to reporters after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Me.
    President Donald Trump is challenging skeptical media coverage of his historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, declaring the "Fake News" is the nation's "biggest enemy.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is challenging skeptical media coverage of his historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, declaring the "Fake News" is the nation's "biggest enemy.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly