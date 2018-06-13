Two men taken to hospital after Richmond shooting

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. (Source: NBC12)

Two men were taken to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond police were called to the intersection of Keswick Avenue and 21st around 3:15 p.m. after shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are questioning people in the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12