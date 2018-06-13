Mechanicsville coach receives 'Subway Standout Coach' award

A Mechanicsville coach got a surprise at his team's post championship celebration from Subway.

Subway presented Coach Kevin Lovern with the "2018 Standout Coach" award at Sports Reality on Wednesday. He also received a whistle and $500 Subway Gift Card, along with $250 in Subway catering for his team.

Lovern has coached youth teams in Mechanicsville since 2007.

"Kevin, as a volunteer coach, has worked tirelessly and unselfishly to show a group of young boys ages 7, 8, 9 the game of flag football while emphasizing sportsmanship, playing fairly, safety and having fun," said parent Mike DellaRipa.

"Coach Lovern has been patient, encouraging, supportive of his players, and a great communicator with parents. He is an inspiring coach," said parent Lisa Ballance.

Lovern was selected from nearly 100 volunteer coach nominations.

