Man arrested for indecent exposure at Old Navy

Police say Brandon Lake Waid exposed himself at an Old Navy. (Source: Colonial Heights Police)

Colonial Heights Police say they have arrested the man who exposed himself at an Old Navy last month.

Police have charged 26-year-old Brandon Lake Waid with two counts of indecent exposure.

It happened on May 24 at the Old Navy Store in the 700 block of Southpark Boulevard. Police say Waid exposed himself to several employees while in the store's dressing room.

Anyone with additional information about this case should call Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.

