Height effect: Argentina sizes up Iceland at World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Height effect: Argentina sizes up Iceland at World Cup

(AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson, File ). FILE - In this Monday Oct. 9, 2017 filer, Iceland's captain Aron Gunnarsson celebrates at the end of the World Cup Group I qualifying soccer match between Iceland and Kosovo in Reykjavik, Iceland. Icelandic footbal... (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson, File ). FILE - In this Monday Oct. 9, 2017 filer, Iceland's captain Aron Gunnarsson celebrates at the end of the World Cup Group I qualifying soccer match between Iceland and Kosovo in Reykjavik, Iceland. Icelandic footbal...
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). FILE - In this May 29, 2018 file photo Argentina's Manuel Lanzini, left, Giovanni Lo Celso, second right, and Angel Di Maria, right, congratulate teammate Lionel Messi, second left, after his hat trick during a friendly so... (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). FILE - In this May 29, 2018 file photo Argentina's Manuel Lanzini, left, Giovanni Lo Celso, second right, and Angel Di Maria, right, congratulate teammate Lionel Messi, second left, after his hat trick during a friendly so...

By DEBORA REY
Associated Press

BRONNITSY, Russia (AP) - In theory, two-time World Cup champion Argentina really shouldn't be fearful of facing Iceland, which is making its first appearance at the tournament. But there is a bit of worry in the Argentina camp: the height effect.

Icelandic footballers are the tallest at the World Cup in Russia, with an average height of 1.85 meters (over 6 feet), making them especially strong in aerial duels in defense and attack. It's a weapon that Iceland will try to use to counter the individual brilliance of Lionel Messi and other players when the two teams face each other Saturday in Group D.

Because Argentina is among the shortest teams at the tournament at 1.79 meters (just over 5-feet-10 inches), coach Jorge Sampaoli has put special emphasis on height during tactical work at the team's training center in the Moscow suburb of Bronnitsy.

"It's going to be a very tough match," goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero said Wednesday. "They defend well as a group, with two very tight lines. It will be difficult to get in through the middle. We'll have to use the wings."

In training, Sampaoli tried out a zonal defensive system involving center backs Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Rojo. Other taller players in the Argentina team including Maximiliano Meza, Lucas Biglia and Angel Di Maria will man-mark their towering rivals.

"Over the past week, we have been working on specific issues like set pieces," said Nahuel Guzman, another Argentina goalkeeper. "The team is convinced that the coach's approach is key. Hopefully we'll be able to demonstrate it in Saturday's match."

Guzman added that Argentina should be "patient, move the ball to create space and increase the speed of play with two or three touches. It will be a very laborious match. We'll have to know how to deal with the anxiety."

Iceland is seen by many as a straightforward opponent for Argentina, which won the 1978 and 1986 World Cups and has Messi and other star players.

But Caballero isn't taking anything for granted.

"As it is the first game of the World Cup, it is difficult to start playing at the best level," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • 2018 FIFA World CupWorld Cup & soccer newsMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:41:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Height effect: Argentina sizes up Iceland at World Cup

    Height effect: Argentina sizes up Iceland at World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:01:12 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:17:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson, File ). FILE - In this Monday Oct. 9, 2017 filer, Iceland's captain Aron Gunnarsson celebrates at the end of the World Cup Group I qualifying soccer match between Iceland and Kosovo in Reykjavik, Iceland. Icelandic footbal...(AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson, File ). FILE - In this Monday Oct. 9, 2017 filer, Iceland's captain Aron Gunnarsson celebrates at the end of the World Cup Group I qualifying soccer match between Iceland and Kosovo in Reykjavik, Iceland. Icelandic footbal...
    Relatively short Argentina is putting special emphasis on height during training for its World Cup opener against towering Iceland, the tournament's tallest team.More >>
    Relatively short Argentina is putting special emphasis on height during training for its World Cup opener against towering Iceland, the tournament's tallest team.More >>

  • The Latest: Argentina looking up at towering foe Iceland

    The Latest: Argentina looking up at towering foe Iceland

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 11:37:23 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:17:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Members of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) hold giants portraits representing imprisoned Russian journalists, on the Place de la Republique, in Paris, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. French non-profit Reporters Without Borders set ...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Members of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) hold giants portraits representing imprisoned Russian journalists, on the Place de la Republique, in Paris, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. French non-profit Reporters Without Borders set ...
    Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) displayed the pictures of seven journalists jailed in Russia on a Paris plaza in a show of protest, one day before the World Cup kicks off.More >>
    Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) displayed the pictures of seven journalists jailed in Russia on a Paris plaza in a show of protest, one day before the World Cup kicks off.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly