Coin toss decides Kentucky magistrate race - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Coin toss decides Kentucky magistrate race

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) - With both candidates in a Kentucky magistrate primary tied at 127 votes, they used a coin flip to decide the race.

One of the Democrats, Boyce Coles, said a runoff "wouldn't be nothing but a ... mess."

The other, Barry Perkins, called it a fair way to resolve the surprising result. He said he "couldn't imagine it ending in a durn tie to start with."

And with that, a silver dollar was flipped into the air on Tuesday.

The Daily News reported that County Clerk Scottie Harper put pieces of paper reading heads and tails into different envelopes. Each candidate chose one. After the coin landed on tails, they opened their envelopes and learned that Coles will face Republican Robert Chyle in November.

___

Sign up for "Politics in Focus," a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP's best political reporting from around the country leading up to the midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsTrump-Kim summitMore>>

  • After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

    After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:27:30 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:21:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

  • AP EXPLAINS: What does ranked-choice voting mean for Maine?

    AP EXPLAINS: What does ranked-choice voting mean for Maine?

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:39:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:20:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). A resident arrives to cast her vote at a polling station at the Kennebunk Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). A resident arrives to cast her vote at a polling station at the Kennebunk Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
    Maine Republicans and Democrats wrestled Tuesday with new ballots that let them rank some candidates for the first time.More >>
    Maine Republicans and Democrats wrestled Tuesday with new ballots that let them rank some candidates for the first time.More >>

  • Ryan says Trump backs compromise immigration plan

    Ryan says Trump backs compromise immigration plan

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:25:45 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:20:28 GMT
    House Republicans are laboring to strike an immigration accord.More >>
    House Republicans are laboring to strike an immigration accord.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly