100 bikes, helmets to be given away for free to children

One-hundred bikes and helmets are set to be given away to children for free during Richmond Police Department’s 13th annual Public Safety 5K: Bike Ride and Community Day.

Bikes and helmets were donated by the Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries and community members.

The bikes will be given away to children between the ages of 9 and 15 on Saturday. Priority will be given to children without bikes.

The day kicks off with a 5K bike ride around south Richmond with check-in beginning at 8.m. and the ride starting at 9 a.m. at Broad Rock Park. Those participating are asked to pre-register.

A community event begins immediately after the ride.

“We look forward to hosting this event,” said Richmond Police Sgt. Coretta Monts. “It’s another opportunity to interact with the great citizens of Richmond and strengthen relationships with the city’s youth.”

All events are free to the public.

