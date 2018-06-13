Henrico supervisor to resign at the end of June

Henrico County Supervisor Courtney Lynch handed in her resignation June 12.

Lynch was elected in November 2017 to fill an unexpired term as the Brookland District representative on the Henrico Board of Supervisors. She previously announced she would not seek re-election in 2019. Her resignation will go into effect June 30.

In April, a $4 million proposal from Lynch to give across-the-board raises to teachers in Henrico led to heated debate between supervisors and the school board.

"I’m honored to have had the opportunity to serve, yet realize I am not the right person for the role," said Lynch in a statement

Lynch is a founding partner of Lead Star, helping companies achieve better results through people in the workplace; a New York Times best-selling author; a well-known keynote speaker on leadership; and an attorney.

