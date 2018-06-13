Exhaust-ing ordeal: Woman gets head stuck in tailpipe

WINSTEAD, Minn. (AP) - A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.
Firefighters used a power saw to free the woman from her predicament at last weekend's Winstock Music Festival in Winsted, about 40 miles west of Minneapolis. Video of the rescue was posted on Facebook.
KARE-TV reports that it's unknown how she ended up with her head in the tailpipe, but alcohol may have been a factor: The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says she was cited for underage drinking and escorted out.
The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.More >>
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong UnMore >>
A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban ChicagoMore >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent yearsMore >>
President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summitMore >>
