Larry Kudlow released from hospital after heart attack - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Larry Kudlow released from hospital after heart attack

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, has been released from the hospital after what the White House had described as a "very mild" heart attack.

Trump's press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, says in a statement that Kudlow was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier Wednesday.

She says doctors say Kudlow's recovery "is going very well" and the president and his aides are happy Kudlow is back home and they "look forward to seeing him back to work soon."

Kudlow joined the Trump administration this year as director of the National Economic Council. He was with Trump in Canada last week for the meeting of the Group of Seven world leaders.

He's expected to make a full recovery.

    •   
