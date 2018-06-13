Times reviewing work of reporter whose records were seized - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Times reviewing work of reporter whose records were seized

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Times says it's reviewing the work history of reporter Ali Watkins, whose email and phone records were seized by prosecutors examining whether government secrets were leaked.

News organizations and activists have questioned the propriety of the Justice Department seeking this information from Watkins.

The Times is looking into Watkins' ties to James Wolfe, ex-security director for the Senate intelligence committee. He's been indicted on three false statement counts after prosecutors say he misled investigators about his relationships with reporters.

The newspaper says Watkins disclosed she had a personal relationship with Wolfe when she was hired, and that Wolfe hadn't provided her with government information when they were together.

Before joining the Times, Watkins worked for Politico, BuzzFeed, the Huffington Post and McClatchy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

