Keep Virginia Beautiful awards grants to 3 Richmond organizations

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden putting their grant money to work, making Virginia beautiful. (Source: Keep Virginia Beautiful) The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden putting their grant money to work, making Virginia beautiful. (Source: Keep Virginia Beautiful)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

As part of its 8th annual “30 Grants in Thirty Days,” Keep Virginia Beautiful has awarded three Richmond organizations more than $2,000 in grants.

The grants are given away to non-profit, civic and service organizations that help improve the state’s environment.

George Mason Elementary in Churchill was awarded $750 for its bottled water recycling. Students have unlimited access to bottled water due to lead levels in the pipes. The grant will fund the school’s “No Bottle Left Behind” project to buy recycling bins for every classroom.

Randolph-Macon College Student Government Association was awarded $1,000 to fund recycling bins for all senior apartments on campus, educational material and more.

Another $1,000 was given to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for the beautification of the McDonough Community Garden by replacing several degraded raised beds and the garden’s compost bin.

