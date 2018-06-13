Redskins acknowledge no waiting list for season tickets

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins say they no longer have a waiting list for fans wanting to buy season tickets.
The team's new chief operation officer, Brian Lafemina, says Wednesday that the Skins are "taking a fresh look at every area of the business."
Season tickets are available for purchase as of Wednesday.
The Redskins ranked 28th in the 32-team NFL last season in home attendance as a percentage of stadium capacity, at about 88 percent.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history.More >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history.More >>
Tens of thousands of fans packed Constitution Avenue and the National Mall to cheer on the Capitals, who are celebrating their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.More >>
Tens of thousands of fans packed Constitution Avenue and the National Mall to cheer on the Capitals, who are celebrating their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.More >>
The ad came out on the same day the Caps had their victory parade on the streets of Washington, DC.More >>
The ad came out on the same day the Caps had their victory parade on the streets of Washington, DC.More >>
Justify achieved immortality Saturday when he won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, NY, just the 13th horse to clinch the American triple crown.More >>
Justify achieved immortality Saturday when he won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, NY, just the 13th horse to clinch the American triple crown.More >>
Here's a look at how our local teams fared during Saturday's VHSL state championships.More >>
Here's a look at how our local teams fared during Saturday's VHSL state championships.More >>