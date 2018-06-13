Amazon expands grocery delivery service to Richmond

Amazon and Whole Foods Market launched a free two-hour delivery for Prime members in Richmond, Baltimore, Boston and Philadelphia. (Source: FILE PHOTO)

Amazon and Whole Foods Market launched a free two-hour delivery for Prime members in Richmond, Baltimore, Boston and Philadelphia.

Customers can get the two-hour free delivery of natural and organic products of $35 or more.

“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to free two-hour delivery through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the service to our customers in Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia and Richmond,” Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations Christina Minardi said in a release. “Today’s announcement is another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally-sourced favorites.”

Prime members can purchase thousands of items, including fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday items from Whole Foods Market. Richmond residents can also purchase alcohol through the service.

Prime Now delivery is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.