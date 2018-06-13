Amazon expands grocery delivery service to Richmond

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Amazon and Whole Foods Market launched a free two-hour delivery for Prime members in Richmond, Baltimore, Boston and Philadelphia.More >>
The Corridor Café Menu debuted Wednesday on Northeast Regional, which services Richmond, and Acela Express trains.More >>
If you have a Virginia driver's license, eventually you won't be able to use it to travel domestically from any airport. That's because of new federal guidelines the Commonwealth is working to comply with.More >>
Heather Barboza, 31, was last seen around noon on June 11 leaving her home to go to a doctor's appointment in Newport News.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
No one was able to help the critter until it reached the roof because the building's windows don't open.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.More >>
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.More >>
After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice.More >>
Bullitt County sheriff Donnie Tinnell confirmed Beth Campbell was cited on Wednesday.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
