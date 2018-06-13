Amtrak launches upgraded food menu

The menu includes food from Boar's Head and Maker's Mark bourbon. (Source: Pixabay)

Amtrak is upgrading food options on its board trains.

The Corridor Café Menu debuted Wednesday on Northeast Regional, which services Richmond, and Acela Express trains.

The menu includes some options from brands like Boar’s Head, Hebrew National, Woodbridge wine and Marker’s Mark bourbon as well as coffee from Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Amtrak is rolling out the new menu as part of a series of upgrades, including more modern trains, better WiFi connections, more leg room and eliminating middle seats.

