11 displaced in early morning apartment fire

The apartment's sprinkler system extinguished the blaze. (Source: NBC12)

An apartment fire displaced 11 people Wednesday morning, including five children.

The fire happened about 6:30 a.m. at Denmark Square at Puddledock Apartments in Prince George County.

Firefighters said a water heater caught fire on the third floor.

The building’s fire suppression sprinkler system extinguished the blaze. All three floors of the apartment building suffered water damage.

The fire impacted multiple units and displaced six adults and five children. No one was injured.

Fire crews are investigating what caused the water heater to ignite.

