NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 13 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 13

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:

What’s Going On?

  • Notable election news from yesterday saw Abigail Spanberger winning an important Democratic primary to challenge Rep. Dave Brat in November and conservative Corey Stewart picked up some accolades from President Trump Wednesday morning as he prepares to face Sen. Tim Kaine.
  • Friends and students at Matoaca High School remember the "light of the office" after she was killed in a car wreck.
  • An 18-year-old Richmond woman is missing and in need of medication. If you know where she is, contact police.

A Thing to Know:

How’s the Weather?

What Day is It?

Say What?

Did You See the Game?

Adoptable Animal(s)

A heterochromian Husky!

Final Thought:

"Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose." – Bill Gates

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly