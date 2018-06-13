NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 13

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:
A Thing to Know:
A heterochromian Husky!
"Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose." – Bill Gates
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
The fire impacted multiple units and displaced six adults and five children.More >>
The fire impacted multiple units and displaced six adults and five children.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
There is no word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.More >>
There is no word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger has won the Primary for the 7th District race. She will now challenge Republican incumbent Congressman Dave Brat in the elections in November.More >>
Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger has won the Primary for the 7th District race. She will now challenge Republican incumbent Congressman Dave Brat in the elections in November.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice.More >>
After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford lost his first race in South Carolina while Gov. Henry McMaster faces a runoff later this month with a Greenville businessman for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford lost his first race in South Carolina while Gov. Henry McMaster faces a runoff later this month with a Greenville businessman for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson. Gaines is described as a black female, three feet-eleven-inches-tall weighing 35 pounds with black hair in four twists and a pony tail. She was last seen in the 100 block of Glenmary Street around 5:30 p.m. She was wearing eyeglasses, a lime green shirt with palm trees, ankle length navy blue jogging pants and black and silver flip flops. She is said to be accompani...More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson. Gaines is described as a black female, three feet-eleven-inches-tall weighing 35 pounds with black hair in four twists and a pony tail. She was last seen in the 100 block of Glenmary Street around 5:30 p.m. She was wearing eyeglasses, a lime green shirt with palm trees, ankle length navy blue jogging pants and black and silver flip flops. She is said to be accompani...More >>
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.More >>
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.More >>
An early morning police investigation into a shooting is underway at a Longview motel.More >>
An early morning police investigation into a shooting is underway at a Longview motel.More >>